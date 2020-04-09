Pennsylvania to seize medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

(A.P.)- Pennsylvania emergency management officials will be permitted to commandeer N95 face masks, ventilators and other crucial medical equipment for use in the fight against COVID-19 under an order signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf.

The order requires private and public health care facilities, manufacturers and other companies to tabulate their supplies of personal protective gear, drugs and other medical equipment, and provide an inventory to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

PEMA will make the supplies available to areas of the state hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Several other states, including New York and Minnesota, have issued similar orders.

