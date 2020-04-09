Schools ordered to remain closed until end of academic year in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Pennsylvania schools will remain shuttered for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic under a new state order.

Gov. Tom Wolf's education secretary signed the closure order Thursday.

The decision affects more than 1.7 million students in public and private K-12 schools.

It means children will spend the rest of the academic year learning remotely.

Wolf had previously closed schools indefinitely.

Pennsylvania has seen more than 16,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 310 deaths.