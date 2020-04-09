Senator Gillibrand calling for emergency paid leave in next economic relief package.

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference on Thursday - urging President Donald Trump to include emergency paid leave in the next economic relief package.

Gillibrand alongside congresswoman Rosa Delauro and congresswoman Ayanna Pressley called for the PAID leave act to be apart of the next phase for the corona virus crisis response.

Senator Gillibrand says the most recent package passes by the house took steps to provide paid sick leave in the event of school or child care closure but the senator said it fell short for workers most at risk.

"The largest and richest corporations in the county got a carve out," said Gillibrand, "leaving 61 million people including millions of low income workers to choose between their families health or a paycheck."

The inclusion of the paid leave act would be fully funded by the federal government during the pandemic, it would also create a transition to a permanent national program that provides support to all workers going forward.