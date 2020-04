Tioga, Chenango, Delaware counties April 9 update

(WBNG) -- The following is a an update on coronavirus cases in Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties for April 9.

The information released varies per county.

Tioga County

18 positive cases

116 people are in mandatory quarantine

Five people are in precautionary quarantine

Seven people have recovered

Chenango County

46 positive cases

292 people are in mandatory quarantine

80 people are in precautionary quarantine

Seven people recovered

Delaware County

42 positive cases

Two deaths (One new)

31 people are in mandatory quarantine

One person in precautionary quarantine

Seven people recovered

