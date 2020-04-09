UK’s Johnson out of intensive care as his condition improves

LONDON (AP) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care where he was being treated for the new coronavirus, as his government told Britons to prepare for several more weeks in lockdown.

In a statement Thursday, his office said Johnson "has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery."

It said he was in extremely good spirits. Johnson had been in intensive care for three days after his symptoms worsened.

News of Johnson's improving condition was welcomed across the British political spectrum -- and by U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted: "Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!!"