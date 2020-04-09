WATCH: Local nursing home spreads important message

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Elizabeth Church Manor Nursing Home staff and residents are keeping up their spirits during these trying times.

Staff members put this video together to help encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nursing home hasn't been able to hold group visits, staff say they're stressed out and residents are getting bored.

To make light of the situation, they made a creative video. Staff say it was like a party without the party with everyone laughing, and dancing.