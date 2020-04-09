Wind Advisory from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with some gusts up to 50 mph
expected. The strongest winds will be at higher elevations.
* WHERE…Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan
Counties in New York.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
