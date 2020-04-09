Wind Advisory from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EDT TONIGHT…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with some gusts up to 50 mph

expected. The strongest winds will be at higher elevations.

* WHERE…Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan

Counties in New York.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&