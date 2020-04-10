A touch of Winter

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers. 0-.20” rain, 0-2” snow 40% High 40 (36-42) Wind W becoming NW 15-25 G 35-45 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-T” Low 26 (22-28) Wind NW becoming 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with early snow showers. 0-T” 20% High 44 (40-46) Wind NW 10-15 mph

Windy and cold Friday with mostly cloudy skies and mixed showers. We'll keep scattered snow showers in the forecast Friday night into early Saturday.

Saturday will be cool and cloudy. Winds will decrease, but I will say breezy. Another low will give us clouds Sunday, Easter. Another strong low will move in Monday. This will give us rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

We'll be cool and cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with below average temperatures. We'll have mixed showers by Thursday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.