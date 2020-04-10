Adapting to COVID-19: How to get a sweet treat this Easter.

OWEGO (WBNG) -- With social distancing guidelines in effect, this year's Easter holiday has a different atmosphere around it.

12 News paid a visit to Fuddy Duddy's, a local candy shop in Owego to see how they had to adapt to the ongoing health crisis.

Fuddy Duddy's says they adapted quickly to the way of the new world, adding an online ordering section to their website in under a week.

The shop did say they unfortunately had to furlough most of their retail employees, however the shop is still paying those workers.

They want their workers to stay healthy and be taken care of, the candy company tells 12 News.

Since the shop is deemed essential they are still open, changing their retail shopping experience into an appointment based system.

With an abundance of brick-and-mortar shops in Owego, Fuddy Duddy's says the community has come together to prop each other up during a difficult time.

"We're neighbors and we are all in the same boat right? So if I can help The Owego Kitchen down the street or the local jeweler shop VanHorn or whoever, they are looking out for us and we are looking out for them. Because if we don't survive together then we will all suffer," said Steve Cruty, Owner of Fuddy Duddy's

Fuddy Duddy's and The Owego Kitchen has partnered together to make an Easter brunch that will be delivered to the homes of those who ordered it.

They say they are working on a similar project for Mother's Day.

If you want to set up and appointment for Fuddy Duddy's, you can call them at (607) 687-3834.