Chenango County Dept. of Health recommends virtual gatherings for Passover, Easter

(WBNG) -- Health officials in our area are are warning against gatherings for Passover and Easter.

The Chenango County Health Department is recommending people use available technology to hold social gatherings virutally.

The health department also recommends leaving gifts for people on their doorstep instead of giving them in person.

Earlier Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said social-distancing measures are working, but New Yorkers must continue to self isolate.