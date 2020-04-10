Coronavirus forcing healthcare workers to separate from families

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local nurse manager John Pittarelli is fighting on the coronavirus frontline, leaving him with no choice but to make a difficult, but necessary decision.

Pittarelli is protecting his family from the pandemic by self-isolating, meaning he hasn't came close to his three children in weeks.

Pittarelli visits them almost every day with a door standing in between them.

"The kids can't fully comprehend what's going on, and I just have to reassure them it's my job to keep them safe," said Pittarelli.

John is nurse manager of the UHS GI labs, and has switched over to a new role as the COVID-19 crisis presents a continuously changing situation.

"A lot of the managers have been asked to work as COVID nurses to help support staff and make sure all the equipment that all the direct patient caregivers have is available."

Being forced apart from his family by something far out of his control, this is the one measure John can take to protect them from the pandemic.

"It's a drastic measure but I feel it's something I can do to provide a little bit of control," he says.

John hasn't been able to hug his children in weeks. A heartbreaking reality that's become his new normal.

"You take it for granted that you can give your kid a hug when they're sad, or when you get home from work and I can't do that."

With these unprecedented times, John has no way of knowing when he can reunite with his family.

"We're prepared for a surge if it comes, and we'll just keep doing what's necessary."

For now, John's three children have been writing him notes and cards - the only thing he can hold onto during this time.

"To see the words written down, even though they're misspelled it adds to the charm of it all, it warms my heart that my kids think like that."

Saving lives everyday, John is a hero to more than just his kids.

