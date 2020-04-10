Cuomo: New York sees fewer people in ICUs for first time since outbreak
(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is "cautiously optimistic" that social-distancing efforts are working to slow the spread.
The governor reports that for the first time, the daily change in intensive care units admissions is a negative number for the first time.
The negative number means that there were fewer people admitted into ICU's on April 9 than the day before.
Cuomo told media that the state is "flattening the curve," but social-distancing efforts will need to continue for the foreseeable future.
He says the "reopening" of New York will be a gradual process.