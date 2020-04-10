Garnar: ‘Pandemic has greatly damaged our local economy’

Broome County April 10 coronavirus update

The economy and equipment purchasing

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the county held its first meeting with the Economic Recovery Task Force Friday morning.

Garnar said the meeting was a "great first step" in getting on the road to economic recovery in Broome County.

The county executive told media that the coronavirus pandemic has "greatly damaged the local economy to an extent not seen since the Great Depression."

Garnar also announced that county officials have decided to cancel the Small Communities Grant Program to allot for $150,000 to be used for purchasing personal protective equipment.

Garnar says with the money, the county will buy:

50,000 N95 masks

250,000 surgical masks

15,000 face shields

15,000 gowns

75,000 gloves

12 infrared thermometers

"1,000s more" test kits

Garnar says the decision to cancel the grant is just one of many difficult decisions to come.

Coronavirus numbers and testing

There are 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Broome County. 80 are active cases.

Six people have died and 24 have recovered. 58 tests are pending.

A map detailing the locations of confirmed cases can be found by clicking here.

177 people are in mandatory quarantine and 51 are in mandatory quarantine.

Garnar says the county has more tests available. As of April 10, individuals who are experiencing more moderate or "concerning" symptoms may be tested.

Operation Crush Covid

County officials would like to remind Broome County Residents that people who were born in odd years may only shop on odd calendar dates and people who were born on a even year can only shop on even calendar dates.

The measure is part of Operation Crush Covid.