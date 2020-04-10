Here’s how to tell the difference between coronvirus and seasonal illnesses

(WBNG)-- This year there's even more reason to pay attention to your allergies.

Dr. Sumath Balguri, a primary care physician for UHS Primary Care Owego, says there are some similarities between the symptoms of seasonal illnesses such as allergies and the common cold, and the novel coronavirus.

While things like fatigue or a headache are common symptoms of several different illnesses, there is one huge difference between coronavirus and seasonal allergies.

"It's fever… with allergies you don't see that fever, so if you're sneezing, but if you do not have a fever, do not have a body ache, sore throat or trouble breathing, it's more likely you have allergies symptoms than COVID-19," Balguri told 12 News Friday.

He said the symptoms to watch out for are from the eyes and nose; if you have scratchy eyes or are sneezing constantly for example, you are much more likely to have seasonal allergies than coronavirus.

Finally, Dr. Balguri said to pay attention to if your symptoms this allergy season are similar to ones you've had in years past.

