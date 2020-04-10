Kevin Matson – Chenango Forks

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) - Chenango Forks senior Kevin Matson will be continuing his lacrosse career at Oswego State in the fall.

Matson has had a successful career as a Blue Devil, and has been playing lacrosse at Forks for eight years. A three sport athlete also playing ice hockey and golf, lacrosse is where he stands out.

Matson was set to be captain this season, which is currently on pause. He has gone 1st team All-State twice (2018 and 2019) and is a Lacrosse Academic All-Star.

In 2018, Matson tallied 84 goals and 29 assists for a total of 113 points. He had 53 goals and 21 assists in 2019. He will be studying accounting at SUNY Oswego.

