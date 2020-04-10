Levene Gouldin & Thompson Tennis Challenger cancelled over pandemic concerns

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Levene Gouldin & Thompson Tennis Challenger has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement follows the Association of Tennis Professional's decision to suspend all tennis events globally until July 13.

Organizers say professional tennis will return to Binghamton in 2021 as part of the USTA Pro Circuit.

“With the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic and its effect on both our community and the broader sports world, organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel the Binghamton Tennis

Challenger for this summer,” says Howard Rittberg, of title sponsor LG&T.

Rittburg says, "The Challenger has brought top-ranked tennis players from around the world to Binghamton, providing an annual jolt to the local economy and raising thousands of dollars for charity" since its debut in 1994.

In February, Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced the city would build news tennis courts named in honor of Harper Stantz. Stantz died after being struck by a car walking home from playing tennis at Rec Park.

The new courts will be used for professional tennis in 2021.