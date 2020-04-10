New York State Police warns residents about false police officer(s)

OTSEGO COUNTY (WBNG)- The New York State Police at Oneonta says they are currently investigating incidents of a falsified police officer (s).

State Police say, both incidents happened in late March.

The suspect, or suspects, pulled drivers over and told them they would be fined for violating a travel ban if they were caught on the road again.

In one incident the suspect wrote down vehicle registration information and in another incident the person dressed up as a State Trooper and was wearing a light grey, long sleeved button down shirt.

Currently there aren't any travel bans in Otsego County.

It is unknown at this time where the incidents occurred.

Anyone with information regarding similar incidents is asked to contact the Oneonta State Police at 607-432-4844 or 607-432-3211.