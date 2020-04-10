Olympic athlete and motivational speaker on how to deal with worrying during pandemic

(WBNG) -- A local health and wellness professor, Olympic athlete, motivational speaker, author, and world record holder, Bill Clark, shares advice on how to deal with the current pandemic and the worry associated.

Clark has been featured on ESPN, was the number one watched Guinness World Records social media star of 2019, and was put on the inside cover of the 2019 Guinness Book of World Records. The power lifter has been put into just about every strength hall of fame and speaks to schools and audiences as he demonstrates his strength and gives his "world champion advice."

"I'm struggling with everyone else," Clark says. "Don't confuse concern with worry. Concern allows us to be aware of problems so that we can be optimal in developing strategies moving forward. Worry is concern that's unregulated, it takes over."

