On the front lines: why one medical student didn’t hesitate to answer the call for help

VESTAL (WBNG) -- When Stony Brook medical student and Vestal native, Anthony Schramm, was getting ready to graduate this year, he was instead called to help in the hotbed of the pandemic.

26-year-old Anthony Schramm was studying to become a physician at Stony Brook University on Long Island. He says he grew up wanting to work in medicine to help people.

However, when this pandemic hit, his clinical got cut short and he had to graduate early in order to serve at Stony Brook hospital. He and many others in his class volunteered.

"We've kind of been feeling useless out of the hospital in quarantine and so we are all very happy to get back in the hospital, and to start helping wherever we can," said Schramm.

Meanwhile, his family in the Southern Tier is hoping Anthony's journey is safe one. His mother and sister saying emotions are high, but they are confident in him and proud of him for doing what is right.

Schramm added he, too, feels a little nervous, but says that feeling is overpowered by a desire to help the healthcare workers and patients.

"I realized we're in it for the long haul and they need a lot of hands in the hospital, so these patients aren't fighting this alone, so I was just excited to get involved," said Schramm.

Anthony left for Stony Brook Hospital on Friday. He is expected to continue his medical training in a four-year program at Columbia University.