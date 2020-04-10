Several cases of COVID-19 reported at Waverly nursing home

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Elderwood nursing home in Waverly.

The Tioga County Public Health Department says cases involve residents, who are in isolation, and staff.

Staff were notified of the first infection at the nursing home on April 9.

The health department says it is coordinating the Tioga County Emergency Management to "assess and provide" personal protective equipment for employees.

Tioga County Public Health Director Lisa McCafferty says the department is working with Eldwerwood to assist in "anyway they can." McCafferty says they have been in communication with the New York State Department of Health about the situation as well.

The county health department says staff have fully implemented infection-control protocols and are working hard to ensure the safety of Elderwood residents.

12 News will be live from Elderwood in its noon newscast with more coverage.