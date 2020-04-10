Sheriff’s office asking for help in finding missing teen

FENTON (WBNG)- The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing teen.

The Sheriff's Office says, 16 year-old Elena M. Moose has been missing since Tuesday.

Moose is described to be a white female with blue eyes and brown hair.

She is 5 foot 4 inches and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and leggings.

The Sheriff's Office says she may be in the Jamestown or the Ogdensburg New York area.

They say if anyone has any information in regards to knowing where she is, you are to call them at 607-778-8861.