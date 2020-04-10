Siting Board reaffirms approval of Broome County wind farm

(WBNG) -- The controversial wind farm project in eastern Broome County came one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Thursday, the New York State Board of Electric Generation Siting and the Environment reaffirmed its decision to grant Bluestone Wind, LLC approval to build and operate a wind farm in Broome County.

The Siting says Broome County Concerned Residents had their petition for a rehearing denied.

They say the decision to approve the project is appropriate based on "its statutory authority."

In December 2019, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar told 12 News that the project will create "hundreds" of jobs for the county.

The full document stating the reaffirmation is posted below:

