SUNY Cortland helping provide grants for students

CORTLAND (WBNG)- SUNY Cortland is now providing grants for its students to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release sent out on Friday, the university said, that they will be providing an emergency fund through the Cortland College Foundation.

The fund will provide up to 500 dollars for students that have a documented financial need.

In a statement from the Vice President of Student Affairs Greg Sharer said,

"Although the current coronavirus pandemic sparked the creation of the fund, it is intended to assist in any unexpected financial situation.“We live in challenging times,” . “We understand that unforeseen circumstances can create temporary hurdles for any individual or family. A single financial setback can often impact a student’s ability to continue their education.”The grants were created as temporary assistance and are not intended to replace financial aid. Students may apply for an emergency grant after other methods of funding have been exhausted."

Some of the funding will include, laptops and internet services, food and personal care items, housing accommodations for those who don't have a place to go, transportation assistance, non-tuition costs associated with returning to campus beyond Spring 2020.

They also said that students can apply for a grant through SUNY Cortland's Student Emergency webpage. Review of applications will begin on April 15th.