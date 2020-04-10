 Skip to Content

Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties April 10 update

(WBNG) -- The following is a an update on coronavirus cases in Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties for April 10.

The information released varies per county.

Tioga County

  • 20 positive cases
  • 136 people are in mandatory quarantine
  • 5 people are in precautionary quarantine
  • 14 pending tests
  • Seven people have recovered

Chenango County

  • 55 positive cases
  • 313 in precautionary quarantine
  • 74 in mandatory quarantine
  • 12 recoveries

Delaware County

  • 45 positive cases
  • 33 people are in mandatory isolation
  • 1 person is in precautionary quarantine
  • 34 tests are pending

WBNG Staff

