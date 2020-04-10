Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties April 10 update
(WBNG) -- The following is a an update on coronavirus cases in Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties for April 10.
The information released varies per county.
Tioga County
- 20 positive cases
- 136 people are in mandatory quarantine
- 5 people are in precautionary quarantine
- 14 pending tests
- Seven people have recovered
Chenango County
- 55 positive cases
- 313 in precautionary quarantine
- 74 in mandatory quarantine
- 12 recoveries
Delaware County
- 45 positive cases
- 33 people are in mandatory isolation
- 1 person is in precautionary quarantine
- 34 tests are pending