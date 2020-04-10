Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties April 10 update

(WBNG) -- The following is a an update on coronavirus cases in Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties for April 10.

The information released varies per county.

Tioga County

20 positive cases

136 people are in mandatory quarantine

5 people are in precautionary quarantine

14 pending tests

Seven people have recovered

Chenango County

55 positive cases

313 in precautionary quarantine

74 in mandatory quarantine

12 recoveries

Delaware County