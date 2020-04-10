‘We will rise from the ashes’: Pastor pushes hope after church fire

EARLVILLE (WBNG) -- Less than 48 hours after the Lighthouse Community Church in Earlville caught fire, Pastor Mike Monroe is speaking up to to push a message of hope.

The pastor was alerted to the fire by a friend on Wednesday night, and recalled what he saw.

"When I initially arrived and saw the place engulfed in flames, of course that was heavily emotional," Monroe said. "Nearly a decade of my life, as well as the lives of many people, had been poured into that."

But on Good Friday, he's appreciative of the support form members of the church and Earlville community.

"We have had an outpouring of support for churches, people and other buildings who have said, 'if you need a place to meet, when this [COVID-19 pandemic] calms down, you can use the building," Monroe said.

Monroe told 12 News the church was damaged badly enough where he and the church are looking to re-build completely, and added he would like to build on the same site as the previous church, but nothing is set in stone.

But for Monroe, the church is still very much alive.

"The decade of investment is still thriving, and so even in the midst of the loss of the building, the decade of devotion that we've all put into it, they're all still there," Monroe said. "The people are still there, the community is still there."

As Easter Sunday makes its way around the corner, Monroe with one last message for his church, his community and for everyone to hear:

"We will rise from the ashes," Monroe said. "Our vision is that the church is beyond the building and beyond the walls, and that the church is the people."

Monroe told 12 News the church is still planning to do a virtual communion celebration for Good Friday on the church's Facebook page.