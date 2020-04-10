 Skip to Content

White House says no ‘surprise’ bills for COVID-19 patients

WASHINGTON (AP) --The White House says hospitals taking money from the $2 trillion stimulus bill will have to agree not to send "surprise" medical bills to patients treated for COVID-19.

Surprise bills happen when a patient with health insurance gets treated at an out-of-network emergency room, or when an out-of-network doctor assists with a hospital procedure.

They can run to tens of thousands of dollars. The stimulus bill created a $100 billion fund for the health care system.

Providers who accept the grants will have to agree not to bill more than patients would have paid in their insurance network.

