Winter slowly retreats into Easter weekend

Tonight: Winds and snow subside. Partly to mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold. Wind: NW 7-14 Low: 24-28

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Still breezy. Wind: NW7-14G20-25 High: 42-48

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 2-6 Low: 28-34



Easter Sunday: Partial sunshine and warmer. Slight chance of a shower or sprinkle. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wind: S 7-12 High: 55-60

Forecast Discussion:

Winds will slowly subside tonight, as, too, will the snow showers. Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain with lows in the 20s.



Saturday settles down with partial sunshine. It still remains breezy but highs get back into the low and mid 40s under a sun and cloud mixture. Winds could gust 20-25mph at times.



Easter Sunday brings a warmer day with partly sunny skies. A warm front will develop through the day and could be close enough to us to touch off a shower or two. The chance of precipitation is 20% but we expect a lot of dry time. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures remain steady overnight into Monday as a larger storm moves in for Monday.



Rain is coming Monday. The rain could be moderate to heavy at times, in spots. There is even a chance of a thunderstorm. The atmosphere does appear to have a warm layer (cap) aloft that should preclude and severe weather. If this cap were overcome, it would allow any storms to grow and turn stronger. Please monitor for the weekend. Highs climb well into the 60s, possibly close to 70 in some warmer locations. The chance of rain is near 100%.



It will turn cooler behind this storm for the rest of next week. Tuesday highs are in the mid and upper 40s but cooler air comes in Wednesday through Friday and highs will likely top out in the low to mid 40s. Most of the period looks precipitation-free.