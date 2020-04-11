CEO addresses dairy industry struggles during COVID-19

(WBNG) -- Last week, 12 News brought you the story of Jim Moore, a dairy farmer in Owego who said his milk is being dumped as part of the supply chain disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Today 12 News caught up with Rick Naczi, the CEO of the American Dairy Association North East to discuss the issues brought on by COVID-19.

"With foodservice diminished, and with schools actually diminished, because there are less kids picking up school meals, that has put a big damper on the sales that dairy farmers have traditionally," Naczi said.

Naczi explained that restaurants are vital to the dairy industry, making up about 50 percent of the cheese the ADA sells.

Without sit-down options available due to Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision to move restaurants to take-out and delivery only, Naczi says it's been difficult to move product.

"The products that we're making for food services aren't the same products you make for retail," Naczi said. "If you're making sour cream for a restaurant, it's a 32-pound tub. [You] can't do much with that on a consumer market."

With nowhere for products to go, manufacturers and processors are oftentimes choosing to dump the milk, causing frustration for farmers and for Naczi, who has worked closely with them.

"If you put your whole day of work in, [farmers] have very long days, and then all of a sudden everything you did that day was nullified, it's really hard to keep your spirits up," Naczi said. "I would say the last four years for my dairy farmers were the worst years I've seen in the 40 years I've worked with them."

Additionally, Naczi sees the panic-buying in stores across the country as a common factor in the dairy industry struggles during COVID-19.

"In those couple of first weeks when people were really nervous about this, the sales went up about 40% over an average year, and it's very difficult to make up for that kind of change," Naczi said.

Naczi says the milk prices will go down eventually, but is optimistic about a bounce-back when restaurants re-open and people are more inclined to leave their homes.

"Eventually when people get out their homes and into foodservice and kids get back into schools, you'll see the sales bump up and hopefully the prices bump up," Naczi said.

