Chenango County reports decline in mandatory and precautionary quarantine numbers

(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department gave an update on the latest information regarding the coronavirus on Saturday.

The Chenango County Health Department said that as of Saturday, there are 60 positive cases. On Friday, the health department reported a total of 55 positive cases. That shows an increase of just five cases in 24-hours.

While the number of positive cases has increased, the health department has reported a decline with individuals in mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

On Friday, they said there were 313 individuals in mandatory quarantine and 74 individuals in precautionary quarantine. Saturday's numbers look much different with 244 individuals in mandatory quarantine and 46 individuals in precautionary quarantine, bringing those numbers down by 69 and 28.

The health department says the number of active hospitalizations has remained the same since Friday at nine. They also reported one additional recovery, bringing that number up to 13.

The Chenango County Health Department says there have been a total of 315 tests, with 29 additional individuals tested on Saturday.

For more information, go to the Chenango County Health Department's website.

