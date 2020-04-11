Cuomo partners with NYS Court System to provide free legal assistance

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new partnership with the New York State Court System on Saturday.

Governor Cuomo announced a new partnership with the New York State Court System to create a pro bono system of volunteer lawyers to provide free legal assistance. Cuomo is doing this to help the individuals and businesses who are struggling.

Cuomo says these volunteers will begin training and will be able to provide assistance next week. Any lawyers interested in volunteering, sign up here.

Additionally, Cuomo announced that he issued a letter asking the U.S. Treasury to ensure that New Yorkers don't have their stimulus payments frozen by banks or seized once they arrive.