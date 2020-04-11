Delaware County adds one more positive case of COVID-19

DELAWARE COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Health Department gave an update on the latest coronavirus numbers in the county on Saturday.

The health department says there are 46 positive cases. On Friday, the health department reported 45 positive cases, so the county has only received one more positive test.

The health department says there are 34 additional individuals in mandatory quarantine, and one individual in precautionary quarantine.

The health department also says that 364 total people have been tested to date. Of those tests, there are 31 pending and 287 negative tests.

Additionally, the health department says that five of the positive cases have been transferred outside of the county to where they reside. Of the 41 cases still in the county, four are receiving care in a hospital and, 26 are quarantined. The health department says that three individuals have passed away, and there have been eight full recoveries.

