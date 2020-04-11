Easter Sunday looking good, strong storm system arrives Monday

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, Low: 31 (27-34)

Easter Sunday: Increasing clouds, turning mostly cloudy. Becoming breezy again with a 10% chance of a stray rain shower, mostly in the AM. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, High: 60 (54-65)

Sunday night: Overcast and windy, with an 80% chance of rain showers, turning to a steady rain by sunrise. Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, Low: 49 (47-53)

Forecast Discussion

We just kicked off Easter weekend, but yesterday it certainly didn't seem like the early spring conditions we usually expect for the holiday weekend. Cold northwest winds brought us decent snow shower activity for most of the day Friday, wrapping up last night. After a chilly night, we've improved some today with afternoon highs into the 40's. Breezy winds still remain though, keeping a bit of a chill in the air. Skies have cleared out thankfully, giving us some sunshine to help ease that cooler air. We'll calm those winds down tonight, with skies continuing to clear. Expect lows around the freezing mark as we approach sunrise on Easter Sunday.

As far as the holiday itself goes, we're in for a decent day overall. Clouds will be on the increase, but despite that we'll see warmer temperatures, with highs in to the 50's to the east in the Catskills, with 60's likely in the valleys to the south and west of Binghamton. So, if you have some plans for a call with family or a small thing for everyone in your house planned, getting outside for some of it is in the cards if you so desire. Things will be changing quickly Sunday night however, as a very strong storm system ramps its way up the Ohio Valley and into the Great Lakes. We will firmly be on the eastern side of this thing, but we're looking at steady rainfall, strong winds, and possibly a few thunderstorms that could be on the stronger side.

Rain showers arrive after midnight Sunday night, turning to a steady rain by Monday morning. This initial round of rain will also see southeast winds 25-35 mph, gusting up to 40-50 mph, especially in the higher elevations. The cold front will pass through in the afternoon, with more rain and the potential for those thunderstorms, especially into northeast PA where the better ingredients are for storms. Strong winds of the same speeds mentioned earlier will be possible out of the southwest into the evening. We'll continue to watch for possible impacts, as downed trees and power lines are possible.

The rest of next week settles down, with no major storms expected. We'll generally see minor precipitation chances, with overall cooler temperatures into next Saturday.