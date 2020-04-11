Pennsylvania Department of Aging launches online COVID-19 resource guide for older adults

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced the launch of an online coronavirus resource guide for older residents on Saturday.

The department of aging says this online guide will have useful information related to health, safety, and well-being. They say this resource provides older adults, their families, and caregivers with information on subjects including meals, prescriptions, protective services, scams, and how to stay active and connected.

This resource guide can be found on the aging department's website called "COVID-19 Resource Guide for Older Adults".

Additionally, the Pennsylvania Health Department gave a statewide update on the coronavirus on Saturday.

The health department says there are 1,676 positive cases to add to the statewide total. The additional cases bring the total to 21,655 positive cases.

The health department has reported 78 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 494.

While the number of positive cases continues to climb, the health department says that 98,498 individuals have tested negative to date.

Of the positive cases, the health department has provided an age breakdown:

Less than 1% aged 0-4

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12

1% are aged 13-18

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49

29% are aged 50-64

21% are aged 65 or older

Additionally, the health department has noted that most of the hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred with patients 65 or older.

Pennsylvania residents can sign up for AlertPA, which is a notification system for health, weather, and coronavirus updates. Residents can sign up online at this link.

For statewide updates on the coronavirus, visit pa.gov.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.