Pets during the pandemic: Broome County Humane Society urges plan of action for your furry friends

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society is asking pet owners to plan for how they will care for their pets, should they need to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

"We want to make sure your animals who for most of us are our best friends, don't get left behind," said Shelter Manager Amberly Ondria. "If you do get sent to the hospital, the last thing we want is animals sitting at home with no food, no water, without anybody to take care of them."

She says this can be prevented by establishing a clear plan of action for your pet.

"It's really important to be in contact with family and friends so if you do get sick, you can make sure your animals have a place to go," she said.

The Humane Society stresses it is also important to make sure you have about two weeks of food and medication on hand for your animal, and to make sure they are up to date on their vaccines.

"There are times when you may not be able to find the specific brand that you feed, so if you get a little extra it's not going to hurt," Ondria said.

Ondria emphasized that if you find yourself with nowhere to turn, the Broome County Humane Society will be there for you and your pet.

"If they have exhausted all options with friends, family, neighbors, and they do become sick, they can reach out to us and we have an emergency program in place with a contract," she said.

The Humane Society asks that if you know in advance that you won't have anyone to take care of your animal if you get sick, call them and work out a plan ahead of time.

