Reports of shots fired closes streets in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on Friday night.

The police department received the reports of shots fired at approximately 5:12 p.m. on Friday. They say the incident occurred at the 900 block of E. State/MLK Street. Police officials also say that no victims were located once they arrived at the scene.

The Ithaca Police Department says they closed East State/MLK Street between Mitchell Street and Brandon Place on Friday night. Additionally, they say traffic was detoured at Pine Tree Road and State Rt 79.

Cornell University Police assisted with traffic control.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245

Police Tip Line: (607)330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip: cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Ithaca Police say this is an ongoing investigation.