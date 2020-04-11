Steuben County reports 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Steuben County Health Department gave an update on the coronavirus, including the addition of two deaths on Saturday.

The Steuben County Health Department reported two deaths of individuals previously tested positive. The health department revealed that one of the individuals was a 78-year-old male from the City of Hornell, hospitalized at the time of death. They say the other individual was a 93-year-old female who passed away at a nursing home in the Hornell area.

The health department reports four more positive cases, which brings the county total to 147 confirmed cases. The health department has provided a list, including where the residents who tested positive live. The individuals are residents of:

Town of Urbana

City of Corning

Village of North Hornell

Town of Canisteo

The Steuben County Health Department says that one or more of the infected individuals are connected to previously reported cases. All individuals are being quarantined and monitored by the health department.

Additionally, the health department has provided information regarding exact locations of where individuals tested positive have been. They say this information is collected starting 48 hours before the first symptom. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations:

April 2 - Tops Gas in Corning

April 2 - Ivy II Medical Arts Building in Elmira

April 3 - Guthrie Centerway Lab in Corning

The health department advises that all residents who visited those locations should closely monitor themselves for symptoms.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.

