Two Binghamton businesses unite to make face shields

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Eck Plastic Arts and The Association for Vision Rehabilitation and Employment are teaming up to make face shields during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We saw the need for it within New York State," said Eck Plastic Arts Sales Manager, Sean Reardon.

“We have been looking for ways to convert some of our business lines," said AVRE President Ken Fernald.

The two created a partnership to make the face shields for their local community; the process begins with AVRE.

“We are going to be doing the assembling of the product of the face shields, so we are going to utilize blind labor," said Fernald.

Then, the process moves over to Eck Plastic Arts.

“So we are taking the masks here that are coming in on sheets and we are stamping those out," said Reardon.

Between the two companies, they can create about one-thousand face shields per day.

Reardon says the face shields will be sold to places like the Ascension Health Care Group and UHS.

“We are also exploring different avenues within AVRE to distribute these nationwide if the demand is necessary," said Reardon.

He says they'll use these face shields, “as another line of defense to help them battle this virus."

Both businesses are doing what they can to keep their employees with a job.

“This will allow us to bring back additional employees for the assembly," said Fernald.

They can do this while also giving back to the place they call home.

“They are the ones making the ultimate sacrifice, and we are just giving them the tools to do it," said Reardon.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.