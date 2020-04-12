‘A world turned upside down’; Binghamton church uses COVID-19 crisis to embrace Easter message

(WBNG) -- For churchgoers at Christ Episcopal Church in Binghamton, Easter Sunday celebrations are rooted in tradition, but this Easter the Church was forced to move those traditions into the virtual world.

"It was the first Sunday in which we really pushed congregation members to join us on Zoom," said Mother Elizabeth Ewing, Church Rector. "It reminds us that we are a community, and our Christian faith is really lived out in community, it's not a private faith."

Rev. Ewing says the church found innovative ways for the congregation to participate and keep their traditions alive.

"Regular worship leaders including our choirmaster and organist will do music offerings a teen, who is a very talented cellist did one today," she said.

"They will all be a part of the zoom meeting and then everyone else will mute, same for the readers."

Through their zoom service Rev. Ewing says that several church members came to a realization.

"It really helped us to enter more deeply into what was it like for Mary Magdalene walking in the morning to the tomb and being totally surprised by Jesus, what was it like for the disciples really having their world totally turned upside down," she said.

A lesson she says will help guide her congregation as they proceed into their own period of unknown.

"It was a benefit to give us an entry point into a world turned upside down and how do we trust in a new life that God offers us in a world turned upside down," she said.

Rev. Ewing says continuing to do online worship services is important because it allows members who are isolating alone to interact with their community. If you weren't able to catch the service you can view it by clicking here.

