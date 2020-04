(WBNG) -- Broome County announced their seventh coronavirus-related death in the community on Sunday.

In a press release, the Broome County Executives Office says the individual was a male in his 60s.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar will continue to provide live COVID-19 updates on Facebook Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

Check the Broome County's website for updates on the coronavirus.

