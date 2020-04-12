Chenango County has 4 more COVID-19 recoveries

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department gave an update regarding coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

The Chenango County Health Department says there are 61 positive cases, while on Saturday, they reported 60 positive cases bringing the number up by one.

The health department reported on Saturday that there were 244 individuals in mandatory quarantine, and 46 in precautionary quarantine. While those numbers were declining, on Sunday, the number of individuals in precautionary quarantine has increased by 14 to 60.

Despite that incline, the number of individuals in mandatory quarantine is continuing to decline. On Saturday, the health department reported that there were 244 individuals in mandatory quarantine, while on Sunday, they reported 218. That brings the number of individuals in mandatory quarantine down by 26.

Additionally, the health department says there are 17 total recoveries, which is four more than Saturday's report. They also say there are nine active hospitalizations.

The county has reported administering 332 total tests.

