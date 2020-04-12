COVID-19: Sidney Central School District confirms first positive case

SIDNEY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- A member of the Sidney Central School District has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a post on their Facebook page on Saturday, the school district says that the staff member who tested positive has not been on campus since Thursday, April 2. They also say that the Department of Health Services is investigating to find anyone who may have been in contact with them.

The school district says that they began deep cleaning in each building before this individual started feeling ill. They also say that they will continue to work with the Department of Health Services, as well as thoroughly cleaning each building.

