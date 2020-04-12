Creating light during a time of darkness with chalk drawings

APALACHIN (WBNG) - After Carolyn Showalter lost her aunt to the coronavirus, she wanted to do something nice for her community.

She saw a post on Facebook about stained-glass window art and wanted to make one herself. With the help of her family, Showalter decorated her driveway with art.

Showalter's goal was to promote positivity and happiness to not only her community, but all of the Southern Tier. She said the art took her about three hours to make.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.