Cuomo issues executive order directing employers to provide masks

Governor Cuomo announced he will issue an executive order telling employers that they need to provide their essential workers with free masks to wear when interacting with the public.

Cuomo announced another executive order regarding antibody tests. He says he will issue this executive order to expand the eligibility of individuals to conduct the tests. The governor says this will help assure that as many people have access to the antibody tests as possible.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo returned ventilators to the Pathways Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Niskayuna on Saturday morning. The nursing home donated the ventilators in efforts to help patients around the state fight the coronavirus.

Governor Cuomo said that he joined the National Governors Association Chair, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, in a joint effort calling for $500 billion in aid to states. Cuomo says he made this decision because the federal CARES Act did not have enough funding for the state.

