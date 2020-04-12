Damaging winds, a few strong storms possible on Monday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area from 5 AM to 11 PM Monday.

Tonight: Overcast with a 90% chance of rain showers, arriving after midnight. Rain becomes steady and winds pick up towards sunrise. Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, Gusts: 25-35 mph, Low: 51 (49-54)

Monday: Cloudy and windy with a 100% chance of rain. A few thunderstorms are likely in the PM. Storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds. Winds: SSW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 45-55 mph, High: 68 (65-70)

Monday night: Clearing skies with showers and winds tapering quickly. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, Low: 35 (31-38)

Forecast Discussion

Happy Easter everyone! Hope you're all getting to enjoy the weekend and the holiday the best way you can. Mother Nature certainly did us some favors to help with that effort, even though she couldn't provide us with much sunshine. Afternoon temperatures have made a drastic improvement, making it into the upper 50's and lower 60's despite the clouds. South/southeast winds have picked up a bit, helping with the warm up. Of course, this comes ahead of the strong storm system that arrives tonight. Showers are expected to arrive from the southwest just after midnight, turning to a steady rain by sunrise. Winds will also quickly be picking up, gusting close to 40 mph late in the night. Overnight lows will be very balmy, staying in the lower 50's.

A strong southerly flow will be shooting up the East Coast early tomorrow morning, and this will give us our first shot of very strong winds with gusts reaching 45-55 mph, with higher elevations seeing the stronger wind gusts. Downed trees and power lines, along with some power outages are possible through the day tomorrow with these winds. Some drier weather is likely around lunch, but through the afternoon a line of thunderstorms along a cold front is likely through the afternoon. These could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds the main threat. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could also still reach 45-55 mph as the front passes. By late tomorrow evening, everything will be wrapping up quickly as skies clear and winds slacken.

The rest of the week will be bringing us cooler and fairly unsettled weather, but nothing major at least. Tuesday we catch some sunshine and a break, before a weak wave drops in with rain/snow showers possible both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures start to warm back up into next weekend, but shower chances remain in the pictures aside from next Saturday.