Delaware County sees 4 more COVID-19 recoveries

DELAWARE COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Delaware County released an update on coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

Delaware County says there are 48 positive cases, bringing the county's total up by two since Saturday's report. The county also says there are 33 additional individuals in mandatory quarantine and one in precautionary quarantine.

They also say there have been 376 tests administered to date. The county says that of those tests, there are 25 pending and 303 negative results.

Additionally, Delaware County says that six of the 48 positive cases are individuals who live outside of the county. They say those six individuals have been transferred out of the county to where they reside.

They also say that of the 42 positive cases in the county, four of them are in the hospital, and 23 are quarantined. Delaware County also has three deaths and 12 full recoveries. There have been four more recoveries since Saturday's report.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.