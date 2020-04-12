Easter cheer continues on in the city of Norwich

CITY OF NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- On previous Easter Sundays, the Norwich Fire Department typically hosts an Easter egg hunt for their community to get outside and enjoy.

But due to the coronavirus' impact and mandates about large gatherings, the egg hunt was off the table for Easter 2020.

However, that didn't stop the department from spreading some Easter cheer.

The fire department's Assistant Chief Patrick Ford teamed up with the Easter Bunny to drive all over town, waving to folks as they zipped by.

Ford was just happy to do his part for the community.

"You look around, and everyone has been doing their thing to help everybody," Ford said. "First responders, they're getting free food from the merchants, it's a great thing."

Ford told 12 News he and the Easter Bunny were hoping to hit every street in the city.

