Elmira Police investigating shots fired at vehicle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Elmira Police Department responded to reports of multiple shots fired on Saturday.

The police department responded to the reports right before 1:00 a.m. and arrived on scene at the intersection of Fulton and Partridge Streets.

Police officials say that upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that a 35-year-old woman was driving her vehicle northeast on Broadway when she stopped at a stop sign at a five-way intersection.

They say that once the Elmira resident stopped, she heard several gunshots, and the glass of her back window shatter. Additionally, she heard her windshield get hit by bullets.

The police department says that the 35-year-old fled from the area to find safety. They also say that she saw several individuals in dark clothing run from the scene.

Police officials say that the victim believes her vehicle was targeted. They also say she was uninjured from the incident.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Elmira Police Department (607) 737-5626, or leave an anonymous tip at (607) 271-HALT.