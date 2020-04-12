Floyd L. Maines Memorial Arena workers left without hours

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Floyd L. Maines Memorial Arena had a packed calendar heading into the summer months but for the time being,

"The events are not canceled, but they are postponed," said Arena Manager Chris Marion.

Some of the arena's staff have found a way to continue working.

"Many are working remotely, processing refunds for events that have been postponed or canceled," said Marion.

That leaves unanswered questions for others.

"Yeah, it is really difficult for our on-demand staff," Marion said.

For employees like ushers and maintenance that simply cannot work from home, the arena is trying to make opportunities available to help them earn a wage.

"We have made available some online training for them that betters their readiness for events that happen in this facility."

Marion says most arena staff is part-time or seasonal.

"Meaning, they are paid for the hours they work, so when the building is closed, they don't have hours."

Which then leaves some to file for unemployment benefits.

"Some might be eligible for some benefits there so they are looking into that."

Marion said that although it doesn't help, for the time being, those workers will have the chance to work the hours they are not getting now.

"It's not entirely lost income, it will be for the most part made up at a later date. You know the hockey season is still in question, and a few events have been canceled, but most are being rescheduled to a later date."

Marion said that it is a tough situation, but everyone at the arena has been understanding during these tough times and knows they are all in this together.

"We check in with them on a weekly basis to see if they are in need of anything to try and stay engaged with them."

