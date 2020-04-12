Pennsylvania shows a statewide decrease in new COVID-19 numbers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department gave an update on statewide coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

The health department has confirmed an additional 1,178 positive cases, which brings the statewide total to 22,833. The 1,178 positive case increase is 498 less than Saturday's report.

Additionally, the state has reported 13 new deaths, bringing the total to 507. The health department says that all individuals who have tested positive are in quarantine or the hospital.

With the decline in new numbers, the health department also reports 102,057 negative tests to date. From Saturday's report, that is a 3,559 increase of negative test results.

Of the positive cases, the health department has provided an age breakdown:

Less than 1% aged 0-4

1% are aged 5-12

2% are aged 13-18

Nearly 9% are aged 19-24

Nearly 49% are aged 25-49

29% are aged 50-64

21% are aged 65 or older

Additionally, the health department has noted that most of the hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred with patients 65 or older. They also say there have been no pediatric deaths to date.

Pennsylvania residents can sign up for AlertPA, which is a notification system for health, weather, and coronavirus updates. Residents can sign up online at this link.

For statewide updates on the coronavirus, visit pa.gov.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.